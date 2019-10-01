August 25, 1960 — September 28, 2019

Charles “Chuck” Edward Ganaway Jr., 59, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home.

Chuck was born August 25, 1960, in Illinois, the son of Charles E. Ganaway Sr. and Catherine Hill Ganaway.

Chuck worked for Nationals Supermarket as a cashier and stocker for almost 5 years; he was a very hard worker and everyone at Nationals loved him. Chuck entered the United States Air Force right after turning 21, where he served as an electrician for the aircrafts from 1981-1985. Chuck had an infectious, beautiful smile that could light up a room; he could make anyone laugh with his blunt humor, and he will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his father, Charles E. Ganaway Sr. of Bayou L’Ourse; one brother, Louis F. Ganaway and wife Joan of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Ginger L. Bonin of Morgan City, and Melissa D. Marcel and husband Corey of Bayou Vista; brother-in-law, Floyd Vining Jr. of Berwick; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Hill Ganaway; sister, Kim R. Vining; brother-in-law, Lockwood Bonin Jr.; nephew, Jonathan Ganaway; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Mr. James Kyle officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, and will continue Wednesday October 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. until the time of services. A graveside service will be held in Hardin, Illinois, at a later date.

