January 5, 1944- May 18, 2017

Charlene Sykes, a native of Oklahoma and resident of Berwick, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the age of 73.

A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, Charlene adored her family and lived for them and her pet, Patches. Charlene was a dedicated employee of Walmart, where she worked in the Deli brightening coworkers’ and customers’ days with her witty charm and personality.

When not working, Charlene enjoyed spending her time fishing, cooking just about anything, and especially watching ESPN Sports. Her beautiful memory will be forever remembered and cherished in the hearts of those who knew her best.

Charlene leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Gary Wayne Sykes and his wife, Shelly, of Morgan City; three brothers, Bill Kimrey and his wife, Wanda, of Bernice, Oklahoma, David Kimrey and friend, Rosanna Snyder, of Miami, Oklahoma, and Larry Kimrey and his wife, Pat, of Miami, Oklahoma; two sisters, Shirley Felts and her husband, Richard, of Liberty, Kansas, and Linda Briggs of Wichita, Kansas; brother-in-law, Bill Smith of Ketchum, Oklahoma; her beloved niece, Charlene Patrick of Berwick; and her beloved pet, Patches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Sykes; her father, Daniel Lee Kimrey; her mother, Clara Mabel Rexwinkle Kimrey; and two sisters, Clara Wilson and Dorothy Smith.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed Monday, May 22, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a celebration of life taking place at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charlene’s memory to St. Joseph Hospice, 103 Ridge Road, Thibodaux, LA.