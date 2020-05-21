CHARLENE ADELE ROE GADDIS

March 15, 1949 — May 20, 2020

Charlene was born on March 15, 1949, in Morgan City, La., as the daughter of Alrena Richmond Caudle and Charles H Roe.

From a young age, Charlene was a vivacious woman who thrived on working hard and helping others. In 1985, she began working alongside her father at Life Saving Equipment Repair Co. where she continued to cultivate a successful enterprise.

At age 17, she found her soulmate and partner for life, Jerry Gaddis Sr. They shared 51 loving years together. Charlene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Carey Gaddis; her daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Keith Chighizola; and five grandsons, Greg and Alex Gaddis, and Grant, Kyle and Evan Chighizola. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Remmi Grace Waters; her mother, Alrena Richmond Caudle; her sister, Gaydell Roe Cantrell; and her brothers William, Patrick and Robert Roe.

She will be joined in heaven by her husband, Jerry Gaddis Sr., her father, Charles H Roe, her mother-in-law, Betty Wright Morris, and her niece, Sally Claire Cantrell.

In December 2019, Charlene was diagnosed with liver cancer. During her last moments, she was blessed to be surrounded by great friends and family when she passed peacefully on May 20, 2020.

Before she passed, she wished to thank her family and friends for showing her unconditional love and support throughout her life. She acknowledged the love, prayers, and support of everyone who reached out, especially her dear friends: Becky Williams, Red Cunningham, Laura and David Kirkpatrick, Caroline Duhon, Becky Harris and Bryan Gautreaux and Jennifer and Bruce Adams. She wanted to express great appreciation for total love and devotion shown by Ed and Marsha Arcemont and her caregivers Lan Tivet and Carey Gaddis. Her family would also like to thank Dr. Dishman and Heart of Hospice for outstanding care.

Visitation for Charlene will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home Friday, May 22 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services following at the Morgan City Mausoleum at noon. The Reverend Ann Sutton will officiate services and pallbearers will be her grandsons, Greg and Alex Gaddis, and Grant, Kyle and Evan Chighizola, and her son-in-law, Keith Chighizola. Due to the current requirements regarding social distancing and limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow up to 75 guests in the facility and family and friends attending the services at the Morgan City Mausoleum are asked to adhere to social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in her name.