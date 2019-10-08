Chantel Annette Briscoe, 42, a resident and native of New Iberia, La., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 5:05 p.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church 321 Center Street New Iberia, La. from 8 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., with Reverend Allen R. Randle serving as the Eulogist. Burial will follow funeral services with full military honors in the Franklin Cemetery.

Those who remain are crushed and deeply broken by the loss of Chantel. Nevertheless; she will live on forever in the hearts of her mother Essie M. B. Wells – New Iberia, La.; her beloved and devoted son Trae’lan Briscoe – New Iberia, La.; her beloved and special sister Mrs. Jacen (Tamara B.) Jones – New Iberia, La.; two god-appointed brothers; one god-appointed sister; two uncles; two aunts ; two god-appointed uncles, her niece and godchild Tasia; her niece Tamia and her nephews Tyran and Tyson. Chantelalso shared a rare and special relationship with her cousins.

Chantel was preceded in death by her baby son; her beloved god-appointed daddy, her biological dad; her maternal grandparents; her uncle and one special cousin.

