Chad Stephen Arnaud, 54, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Arnaud of Houma; and a brother, Keith Arnaud of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother.

Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.