Celestine Thomas Austin Favors, 74, a native and resident of Verdunville, La. passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 11:03 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Triune Church of God in Christ in Franklin, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

She is survived by her companion, Robert “Jim” Cage, five sons, John Austin III, James Austin, Phillip (Stacy) Austin, Vinnie Austin all of Verdunville, La., and Rufus (Phenicia) Austin of Killeen, TX, five daughters, Mrs. Dennis (Martha) Bordelon , Yvonne Menson, Mrs. Danny (Audrey) Calhoun all of Verdunville, La., Mrs. Chris (Alisha) Kemp of Franklin, La., and Trisha Austin of Lafayette, La., along with forty grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Celestine was preceded in death by her daughter along with all of her brothers and sisters.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.