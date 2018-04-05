CELESTINE FAVORS

Celestine Thomas Austin Favors, 74, a native and resident of Verdunville, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Triune Church of God in Christ in Franklin. Burial will follow in Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.

She is survived by her companion; five sons, John Austin III, James Austin, Phillip Austin and Vinnie Austin, all of Verdunville, and Rufus Austin of Killeen, Texas; five daughters, Martha Bordelon, Yvonne Menson and Audrey Calhoun, all of Verdunville, Alisha Kemp of Franklin and Trisha Austin of Morgan City; 40 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a daughter and all of her siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.