CECIL HAUSER SR.

Cecil Hauser Sr., 91, a native of Lewisville, North Carolina and resident of New Iberia, died Monday, March 12, 2018 in Lafayette.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Hauser; three daughters, Hazel Roberts, Suzanne Foster and Lisa Perry; two sons, Cecil Hauser Jr. and John Hauser; three sisters, Jean Custalow, Jane Layne of Virginia, and Arlene Monroe of Kentucky; three brothers, Richard Hauser of Morgan City, and Roy Hauser and Jimmy Hauser, both of Virginia; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers.
A mass was celebrated March 28. Interment with military honors will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

