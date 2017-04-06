February 4, 1946 - April 3, 2017

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin for Cecelia Geraldine “Dean” Savin Perryman, a native of Berwick and a resident of Pine Prairie for the past ten years who passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Pine Prairie Manor. Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery. Fr. Cedric Sonnier will conduct the funeral service, with Deacon Jerry Bourg conducting the graveside service.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.

Dean, as she was affectionately called, loved fishing, enjoying the outdoors, and listening to classic country music. She also enjoyed sewing and doing seamstress work for family as well as baking and decorating cakes. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her three children, Wendy L. Deslatte, Troy LaCoste, and Eric LaCoste; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; ten siblings, Roland Thomas, Patricia T. Simmons, Robert Thomas, John Thomas, Berniece Thomas, Nels Thomas, Chico Savin, Allen Savin, Danny Savin, and Daisy S. Brunet; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Perryman; her father, Dennis Savin; her mother, Audrey Thomas; one grandchild, Chase LaCoste; and the father of her children, Ira “Boogie” LaCoste.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help alleviate funeral expenses.

