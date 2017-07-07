CATHERINE WILLIAMS

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 1:09pm Anonymous

Catherine Williams, 89, a native of Patterson and resident of Sparks, Nevada, died Saturday, June 16, 2017, in Nevada.
Visitation will be Saturday at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.
She is survived by a daughter, Janice Gray of Sparks, Nevada; a son, Richard Williams Sr. of Centerville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sons, a daughter and a grandson.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017