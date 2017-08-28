August 14, 1944 - August 24, 2017

Catherine Hebert Amos, 73, a resident of Gibson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Catherine was born Aug. 14, 1944, in Bayou Boeuf, the daughter of Joseph Hebert and Irma Fryou Hebert.

Catherine will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Burns Rentrop and wife Darlene of Bayou L’Ourse, and Kurt Rentrop and wife Francis of Marksville; three brothers, Minos Hebert and wife Nyoaa of Morgan City, Joe Hebert of Gibson, and Albert Hebert and wife Betty Jo of Berwick; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Davis officiating. There will be a visitation held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.