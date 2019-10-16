Catherine “Cat” Aloisio Piro passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 89, at home with her family. She was a native of Patterson, Louisiana and a resident of Covington, Louisiana.

Catherine was a homemaker, and in her early years also assisted with handling affairs of her and her husband’s business, Piro Pest Control for over 20 years. She was a great mother, grandmother, and caretaker, who was devoted in her Catholic faith. She enjoyed family, cooking, gardening and helping others.

Beloved wife of the late Sam Piro. Mother of six children, Rose P. Gennaro, Cynthia P. LeBlanc, Robert N. Piro (Darlene), Mary P. Meranta (Kenneth), Anna P. Coppedge (Earl), and Janet P. Bray (Brent). Grandmother of 11 grandchildren: Christine L. Forcha (Robert), Eric N. LeBlanc, Jessica Meranta, Jennifer Piro, Matthew Gennaro (Ashley), Mark Meranta, Allison Meranta, Julie Coppedge, Mason Bray, and Sydney Bray, and the late Nicholas Piro. Great-Grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, Sean, Breanna, Olivia, Katelyn, James, Avery, Gavin, and Taylor. Great-Great Grandmother of two great-great grandchildren, Ellie and Anthony. Daughter of the late Maria Rizzuto Aloisio and Rosario Aloisio. Sister of Rosario Aloisio Jr., James Aloisio, and the late Anna A. Rizzuto, Leonard Aloisio, Angela A. Gianfala, Virginia A. Tringali, Matilda “Tee” Aloisio, Josie A. Stansbury, Gaetano “Guy” Aloisio, Rosemary A. Cutrera and infant Gaetano Aloisio. Also survived by a large host of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, Louisiana on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie.

