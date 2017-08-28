Cassandra Randle, 59, died Aug. 21, 2017, at her residence.

A memorial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Morgan City.

She is survived by two daughters, Catrina Gunner and Cherrill Randle, both of Lafayette; two grandchildren; her mother, Lillian Randle of Morgan City; one brother, Edison Randle Jr. of Texas; three sisters, Dorothy Madison of Morgan City, Carmen Randle of Lafayette and Ann Maxie of Calumet.

She was preceded in death by her father, four brothers and one sister.