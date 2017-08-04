Casi Lynn Alpha, 43, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Casi was a woman with a large heart and was always willing to help and give in any way she could. She enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, shopping, crafts of all sorts, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Casi is survived by her four children, Seth Barnett, Paige Barnett, Blayna Parfait and Kailyn Barnett; lifelong friend, Tessa Ortis; parents, Lana Fromenthal and Danny Alpha and wife Debbie; brothers, Johnny Alpha and wife Nicole, Beau Alpha and wife Brandy, TJ Alpha, and Brandon Alpha and wife Heather; sister, Kelly Woodcock; grandmother, Betty Fromenthal; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Casi was preceded in death by her son, Cade Michael; grandfathers, Arthur Fromenthal and Max Alpha; and grandmother, Margaret Bourgeois.

Memorial visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Memorial will be at 2 p.m.