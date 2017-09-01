December 21, 1941 -August 31, 2017

Stoic, Courageous, Strong — three small words that seem to capture the spirit of such a large life. After a long and hard-fought battle, on August 31, 2017, Carroll Joseph Kraemer won the war — he found peace. Carroll, affectionately known to many as “the Singer Man” or “the Sewing Machine Man,” was born in Houma on December 21, 1941, and made a home for his family in Morgan City since 1967.

In an article written by Carroll, he states “My family (wife, daughter and son) are three of the greatest gifts ever given to me by God. Thank God they all understand me as being a person of service.” He believed that every person has received special graces and talents and, with these, it is our shared responsibility, our “right” and “duty” to minister to others. Carroll lived this belief daily. He was described as a rock, always willing to help, a great listener, friend and comforter but mostly, a spiritual leader. Carroll was a man of great integrity and put his beliefs into action as an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since moving to Morgan City.

Carroll also believed in learning. For several years he commuted to attend weekly classes and in 2014 (at the age of 72) proudly received his Master Catechist certification from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. In addition to his own learning, for over 25 years he shared this gift of knowledge with countless Catholics as the instructor for the adult RCIA program and the CCD Confirmation program for the youth of the parish. He often chuckled and said that he thoroughly enjoyed being around the young people because they “helped to keep him young.”

Carroll was a member of several community and civic organizations including the initial Kiwanis Club in Morgan City. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, both 3rd and 4th Degree, and served his council as Grand Knight for a number of years. In 2015 Carroll was honored to be presented with a prestigious Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow, “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world” — a beautifully fitting tribute.

As Carroll found peace in death, waiting to welcome him was his forever love, Zeder Mae LeBoeuf Kraemer; his mother and father, Edwin and Audrey Kreamer; his “little” brother, Daniel James Kraemer; and his dear friend, Fr. John Gallen.

Together, Carroll and Zeder gave love, life and legacy to their family. Carroll leaves in grief his children, Angela Kraemer, and Carl Kraemer and wife Sandy; four adored grandchildren, Dana Kraemer Veillon and her husband Jacob, Stuart Daniel Kraemer, Candace Marie Angeron and

Olivia Claire Kraemer; one great-grandchild – his precious Olive Rose; one brother, Merle Kraemer and his wife Patricia “Pat”; his nephew, Rick Kraemer, Judy Kraemer, Madelene Cunningham, Robin Rogeau, Priscilla Boudreaux and Phyllis Parsiola; numerous godchildren and countless extended family members and friends. Although today we grieve, we are also deeply comforted to know he earned the respect of his Creator and forever his heart is filled with joy.

Pallbearers include Carl Kraemer, Stuart Kraemer, Rick Kraemer, Jim Firmin, Randy Breaux and Bob Rougeau. Honorary pallbearers are Merle Kraemer, Dean Kreider, Lee LeBlanc and Jacob Veillon.

Time of love and support for Carroll’s family and friends will be Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a mass in his honor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Carroll will be placed to rest with Zeder at St. Francis De Sales II Cemetery in Houma.

His physical presence will never be filled but the love with which Carroll touched all those who were blessed to know him will live in our hearts — always.