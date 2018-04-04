Carrie Marie Hamilton, 58, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Verdunville, La., passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 12 noon until funeral services beginning at 2 p.m., with Reverend Ron Bias, officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. John Cemetery, Pecot Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Carrie will forever remain in the hearts of her two daughters, Raynel Watts of Arlington, TX and Renee Watts of Patterson, La.; a nephew she helped to rear as a son, Arthur Watts, III of Thibodaux, La.; four brothers, Jackie Hamilton and Kenneth Watts both of Morgan City, La.; Johnny Watts of Verdunville, La., Robert Watts of Houston, TX; five sisters, Mrs. Allen (Edith) Stevenson of Thibodaux, La., Delores Watts and Mrs. Derrick (Carolyn) Chun both of Morgan City, La., Linda Watts of Baton Rouge, La., Mrs. Sterling (Jeannie) Williams of Gibson, La.; one uncle, two aunts; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a god-child, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, whom she helped to raise, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

