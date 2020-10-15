All who loved Carrie Kathryn Guidroz, 19, first felt the void of her absence on October 12, 2020.

Like a shooting star gracing our galaxy, Carrie first lit up our world on July 9, 2001, in Morgan City, the precious daughter of Rollan and Kit Sprayberry Guidroz. She was raised in love in Berwick, and was a graduate of Berwick High School before bravely embarking on her new journey for independence in Lafayette, Louisiana. To share a space with Carrie for any length of time was to witness her brilliance. To share a glance with her was to be warmed by her sweet smile.

Best known for her love and talent for music (next to her connoisseurship of chicken nuggets), Carrie blessed us with the sound of her voice which resembled a melody even when she wasn’t singing. She devoted her high school years to the Sound of Pride, growing dedicated to her strings — the electric and upright bass — and later proudly serving as the band president. Even surrounded by those who encouraged her, she humbly held her talents close to her heart, so that anyone would be blessed to have heard even an echo of her music. The way her voice filled a room was nothing short of enrapturing.

Along with regular “fam jams,” her childhood was filled with the thrill of nature and traveling. Carrie loved camping with her family, hiking in the woods with a big stick, walking on the beach, witnessing sunrises and sunsets, and just feeling this beautiful Earth beneath her feet and the sun’s warmth on her face. She felt nobly compelled to protect her planet, so that we could continue camping and hiking for generations to come.

Carrie had a capacity for empathy that well surpassed her tender age, and felt the saddest and happiest moments in the very core of her being. She sang the blues like Joplin incarnate, with the soulful rasp of a woman who had already seen more than a hundred years. Her giggle could fill an entire household with positivity and light, let alone her unmatched wit and effortless cleverness that often made everyone in earshot erupt with tearful laughter. To have ever met Carrie is to feel sorrow for anyone who has not.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her parents who love her as high as the sky, Rollan and Kit Guidroz of Berwick; her sister who loves her as big as the moon, Bailey Guidroz and boyfriend Kade Landry of Jennings; her boyfriend who gave her the gift of true happiness, Thomas “T.J.” LeBlanc of Berwick; devoted grandparents, Daniel and Pamela Sprayberry and Sally Guidroz, all of Berwick; loving aunts and uncles, Sara Sprayberry of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Zack Sprayberry of New Iberia, Kelly Guidroz of Bayou Vista, Wendy Credeur and husband Riley of Berwick, and Amanda Kapp and husband Mike of Berwick; her rock solid godparents, John and Danielle Arceneaux and their children, Katie and Jesse. Carrie is also survived by her supportive cousins, Anna, Riley, Hunter, Ty, Cody, Kaitlyn, Trisha, Jennifer, Sarah, and Olivia; her puppy, Otis Day, who misses her dearly; and a multitude of wonderful friends.

Carrie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Murval Guidroz Jr.; two cousins, Justin and Shane Guidroz; Guidroz family dogs, Rusty and Dixie Darlin’; and many loved ones who always send butterflies to let their heavenly presence be known.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given for the formation of a Berwick High School Band Scholarship in Carrie’s honor. Donations may be given to Berwick High School or Twin City Funeral Home.

Due to the current restrictions, current health guidelines will only allow for 200 people in attendance at the funeral Mass, and 150 people at a time at the funeral home, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering St. Stephen Church as well as the funeral home.

“I’d trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday.”