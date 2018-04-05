Carrie Hamilton, 58, a native of Verdunville and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Franklin.

She is survived by two daughters, Raynel Watts of Arlington, Texas and Renee Watts of Patterson; four brothers, Jackie Hamilton and Kenneth Watts, both of Morgan City, Johnny Watts of Verdunville, and Robert Watts of Houston; five sisters, Edith Stevenson of Thibodaux, Delores Watts and Carolyn Chun, both of Morgan City, Linda Watts of Baton Rouge, and Jeannie Williams of Gibson; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.