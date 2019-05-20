Carolyn Viola
Mon, 05/20/2019 - 12:38pm
Carolyn Viola, 65, a resident of Patterson, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
