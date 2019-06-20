Carolyn Turner Dorsey, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Zorah Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Darris Dorsey of Lafayette and Sterling Dorsey Jr. of Bayou Vista; a daughter, Yvette Dorsey of Lafayette; a sister, Linda Turner; four brothers, Melvin Turner, Donald Turner, Harold Turner and Wilbert Turner, all of Morgan City; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.