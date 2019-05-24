Carolyn Marie Vilo Augman, 65, a native and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1:30 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.

She is survived by a daughter, Arlexica Opara of Houston; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings, Cheryl Vilo of Lafayette, Donald Vilo and Cynthia Vilo, both of Patterson, Marion Gibbs of Lake Charles and Denise Broussard of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by two children, her companion and her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.