“God Gave Them To Me”

The Brent family announces the passing of Carolyn Joyce Jones Brent, 74, a resident of Franklin, La., native of Glenco, La. and author of “God Gave Them To Me.” She passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:16 p.m., at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church on 104 10th Street, Baldwin, La. 70514 from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020. Pastor TJ Andrus will officiate the services and the eulogy will be delivered by Mrs. Brent’s granddaughter, Canita Brent.

Memories of Carolyn will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, William Brent, Jr. of Franklin, La.; four children, Pamela Brent of New Iberia, La., William (Janet) Brent, III of Franklin, La., Quinton (Jamie) Brent Sr. of Monroe, La., Deon (Stephanie) Brent; her siblings, Judy Fanniel of Houston, TX, Kennie (Regine) Notto of Little Rock, AR, Rudy (Clarence) Matthews of Franklin, La., Debra Lockley of Four Corners, La., Sylvia Algere and David Algere both of New Orleans, La.; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law, and his wife, one sister-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son; parents; step-father, her seven siblings, and both her maternal & paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma and Jeanerette in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.