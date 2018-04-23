On Thursday, April 19, 2018, Carolyn Ann Watson, a life-long resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home at the age of 77. Her warm presence, joyful personality, and steadfast demeanor will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her wonderful memory, her daughter, Kathleen Watson; her son, Jack Watson and his wife, Holly; and five grandchildren, Maggie Hodges, Beth Watson, Olivia Watson, Abigail Watson and Bridget Watson.

She was reunited with the love of her life, Jerry Dale Watson; her father, Leonce Joseph Songe; and her mother, Margaret Aniese Adams.

Visitation was observed on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11:30 a.m. Carolyn was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following services.

In following with Mrs. Carolyn’s wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.