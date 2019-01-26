May 14, 1942- January 23, 2018

Caroline F. Hirschmann Eby Ring, a native of Connecticut and a resident of Patterson, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the age of 76.

Caroline was a proud and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Bayou Vista. She immensely enjoyed the gatherings and events held at her beloved church, especially the get-togethers with the Sunday School teachers. An avid reader, Caroline enjoyed reading and possibly had every book written by her favorite author, Danielle Steel. When not reading in her spare time, she could often be found watching television on the Hallmark Channel with her beloved cat, Bowser, sitting in her lap. A loving and caring individual, Caroline was the role model her family looked up to and the best mother her children could have ever possibly asked for.

Those left to cherish Caroline’s beautiful memory are her son, Robert “Bob” Hirschmann; her daughter, Valerie Hirschmann; her siblings, David Carpenter, Lynn Westfield and Alan Carpenter; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, one of whom was the love of her life, Roy Eby; her son, Christopher Hirschmann; and her parents, Earl and Marge Carpenter.

A time of visitation and remembrance will be held for Caroline on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bayou Vista with Brother Steven Kelly officiating. In keeping with Caroline’s wishes, Caroline will return to her hometown in Connecticut where final services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Caroline’s memory to: Bayou Vista Baptist Church.