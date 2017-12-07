February 6, 1949 — December 6, 2017

Carol Lodrigue Francis, 68, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Carol was born Feb. 6, 1949, the daughter of Rudolph Peter Lodrigue and Elaine LaHoste Lodrigue.

Carol had such a huge heart, she would give the shirt off her back if she had to. She lived for her kids and grandkids, who meant the most to her; Carol loved embarrassing her grandkids in grocery stores, baking cakes for them, and photographing her family. She also loved to go listen to her husband play music, and they enjoyed dancing the night away together. Carol also enjoyed going to bingo and bargain shopping. She was an avid LSU fan; though she liked LSU football, she absolutely loved LSU baseball, and she would often go watch her godchild, Michelle Hensgens, play LSU volleyball.

Carol will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Hubert Francis of Morgan City; one son, Dana “Bubba” Duay of Longville, Louisiana; two daughters, Dayna Dugas and significant other Brock Conques of Carencro, Louisiana, and Lisa Rader and husband Randy Rader of Bayou Vista; one brother, Rodney Lodrigue and wife Anna of Patterson; six grandchildren, Brandi Jones of Bayou Vista, Brittney Boudreaux and husband Chas of Church Point, Louisiana, Jordin Duay Scully and husband Brad of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Taylor Dugas Mamer and husband Steve of Carencro, Louisiana, Brennon Duay of Ragley, Louisiana, and Beau Dugas and wife AnnMarie of Carencro; two great-grandchildren, Kori Duay and Georgia Kate Dugas; first cousin who was like a sister, Pam Boudreaux Hensgens and husband Tony of Bayou Vista; special friends, Floyd and Shirley Hymel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Carol was preceded by her parents, Rudolph and Elaine Lodrigue.

Pallbearers will be Beau Dugas, Brock Conques, Randy Rader, Dana “Bubba” Duay, Joseph Hensgens and Nicholas Hensgens.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Hensgens, Gary LaHoste and Floyd Hymel.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. with Father Cremaldi officiating. Following the service, Carol will be laid to rest at Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.