Carol Jean Pool Dalcour LaSalle, 83, a resident of Patterson, LA and native of Morgan City, LA, passed away peacefully on Monday December 28, 2020 at 2:25 PM at her residence.

A public viewing will be conducted from 3:00 P. M. until 6:00 P. M. on Sunday January 3, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, LA. (BY MANDATE, all visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Viewing will resume on Monday January 4, 2020 from 9:00 A. M. - 11:00 A. M. at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held. Services will be accessible virtually by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 12 Noon on Monday January 4, 2021. Carol Jean will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following funeral services.

Memories of Carol Jean will forever remain in the hearts of her three children, Joan Carol Dalcour, Alfredia M. Dalcour Jones, and Alfred Dalcour, Sr. all of Morgan City, LA; two step-daughters Monica and Tiffany; eight grandchildren and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, very close cousins, friends and her community in which she served unselfishly for decades.

Carol Jean was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents, and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.