CAROL J. JONES

Carol Jennings Jones, 66, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare.
Visitation will be Friday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Jones Sr.; three sons, Larry Jones Jr., Edward Jones and Troy Jones, all of Patterson; two daughters, Andrea Williams of Morgan City and Ashley Jones of Patterson; one sister, Betty Paul of Morgan City; 17 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

