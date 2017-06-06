November 1, 1952- June 3, 2017

Carol H. Barr Jr., 65, a resident of Berwick, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Carol was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Franklin, the son of Augustan “Bud” Richard Sr. and Lola Cuvillier.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 10 years, Kelcie Barr of Berwick; two sons, Chad Barr of Amite and Keith Barr of Amite; one stepson, Garland Spears of North Carolina; one stepdaughter, Beverley Wellington of North Carolina; two brothers Augustan “A.J.” Richard and wife Cathy of Morgan City, and Frank Girior of Deridder; two sisters, Sherry Snyder and husband Steve of New Orleans, and Carrol Hewit and husband Alton of Amite; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; niece, LeighAnn Rion and husband Holly; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by his parents, Augustan “Bud” Richard Sr. and Lola Cuvillier; and one sister, Linda Landry.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 following military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad with Pastor Ronnie Cuvillier officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service.