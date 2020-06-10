Carlton “Spud-Carl T” Johnson, 53, a resident of Franklin, La. and native of Bayou Sale, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. at Franklin Health Care in Franklin, La.

A graveside service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Memories of Carlton or “Spud,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his four sisters, Bonita Parker of Centerville, La., Eloise Johnson and Carmela Johnson both of Verdunville, La.; Paula Johnson of New Iberia, La.; four nephews, eight nieces, his grandmother, Bessie Babino and a host of great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends,

Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, his grandmother, and his aunts and uncles.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Shirlene Brown, the staff and nurses of Legacy Nursing Home of Franklin, La.; Dr. Roland Degeyter and Heart of Hospice, UMC of New Orleans and Tommy LeBlanc.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

