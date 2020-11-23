Carl Murray Sr., 51, a resident of Patterson, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday November 12, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Walmsley United Methodist Church. 608 Freret St, Morgan City, La. 70380 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Reverend Karen Carr will officiate the services. Pastor Ron Bias will serve as the Eulogist. Burial with military honor will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery. The East St. Mary Honor Guard will perform military services. Funeral services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020.

Carl Sr. was a veteran of the United States Marines, receiving an honorable discharge.

Memories of Carl Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Marion S. Murray of Patterson, La.; two sons, Carl Murray, Jr. and Jamar Murray; his fiancé, Darlene Johnson of Morgan City, La.; stepson, Cornelius Anthony Johnson of Opelousas, La.; five sisters, Vernita L. Murray of Live Oak, CA, Patricia Bias of Houma, La. and Carla Dewey of Patterson, La., Janel Gray of Gibson, La. and Renita Jackson both of Gray, La.; six brothers Leroy Murray (Celeste) and Chad Singleton of Patterson, La., Rickey P. Murray of Austin, TX, Johnell Gray of Gibson, La., Cecil Rose pf Larose, La., and Chance Rose of Thibodaux, La.; one beloved granddaughter, Karlie Smith, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Carl Sr., was preceded in death by: his father, stepfather, his brother; his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents, four aunts and an uncle.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette- Houma in charge of arrangements

Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.