February 9, 1942-May 18, 2017

Carey McBride “Mac” Staples, raised in Jackson Parish, and a 52-year resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Carey Mac was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University receiving his BA in Education then continuing at Nicholls State University earning his Master’s Degree Plus 30.

Carey Mac started his teaching career at Patterson High, where he taught math and coached basketball and football. Many young men he coached went on to play college ball and some even made it to play professionally. Coach Staples focused on more than just athletics; he also instilled values to last a lifetime. From there he went on to become principal at Hattie Watts Elementary and Patterson Junior High. Carey Mac inspired countless students through his many years in education and was loved by his fellow teachers and staff for his supportive and encouraging nature.

Following retirement he was blessed to be able to travel the country with his wife, visiting almost every state. He loved spending time outdoors, whether cutting grass or just enjoying nature’s beauty. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends and nobody was allowed to leave without eating. His passion in life though was spending time with family and spoiling his grandchildren. His grandkids loved when Papaw picked them up from school because they knew they were going to get ice cream or some other tasty treat. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Genoria Wilson Staples; two daughters, Courtney Staples Taylor and her husband Chad, and Lindsey Anne Staples and her fiancé Michael Miller; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Culotta, Maggie Taylor, Trever Caballero, Dylan Taylor and Justin Taylor; three brothers, James Michael Staples and his wife Tanya, William Wayne Staples and his wife Janice, and John Timothy Staples and his wife Kelly; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carey Mims Staples; his mother, Annie B. McBride Staples; one nephew, Joshua Caine Staples; and one niece, Gena Cherae “Rae” Stinson.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Monday, May 22, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson and he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Msgr. Richard Greene will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Taylor, Michael Miller, Brad Staples, Hank Staples, Paul Wilson, Brightman Kornegay, Hank Dangerfield and David Williamson.

