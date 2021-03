Carey L. Francis Jr., 71, a native of Ajo, Arizona and resident of Amelia, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Aucoin Francis; two daughters, Jealena Gros of Lafayette and Melinda Tonglet of Gretna; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.