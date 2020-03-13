February 25, 1965 — March 10, 2020

The Man, The Myth, The Legend!

Captain Lonnie Joseph Stratton Sr., 55, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Lonnie was born on February 25, 1965, in Morgan City, the son of Ernest Paul Stratton Sr. and Shirley Polston Stratton.

Lonnie began hunting, fishing, frogging, crabbing, crawfishing and shrimping at a very young age, which is how he developed his love for the outdoors. This passion is what drove him to his lifelong career as a Tug Boat Captain of 33 years. Throughout all those years, Lonnie met and formed many life-long relationships that he cherished. He truly believed that family was the most important thing in life and he worked hard every day to make sure they had whatever they could ever want for. Lonnie’s most prized accomplishments in his life are his children and grandchildren. What was most important to him was spending as much time as he could teaching and sharing with them, the things that he enjoyed the most. Lonnie was also famously known for having a funny-joking side which is why he had such a contagious smile that you could never forget. With that smile usually came his catch phrase, “Who’s Your Daddy?” Lonnie had one last passion which was his love for fast boats; and although he shared every single other passion with his soul mate of 25 years that he undoubtedly loved dearly, that speed demon side was one she just could never handle so he opted out for a slower boat “his pro-drive.”

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Amy Marie Stratton; three children, Lonnie Joseph Stratton Jr., Brooklyn Nicole Bourque and Jobe Roy Stratton; five grandchildren, Isabella Rose Stratton, Brysen Joseph Kenney, Greighson Curtis Kenney, Emmersyn Reighn Kenney and Riverlyn Oak Martin; his father, Ernest Paul Stratton Sr. and wife Elaine “Susie”; 10 siblings, Ernest Paul Stratton Jr., Pamela Hubler, Alfred Stratton and wife Cindy, Gene Joseph Stratton Sr. and wife Amanda, Kathleen Stratton Bland and husband Glenn, Christine Crane, Rebecca Ann Concienne and husband Sullivan “Brotha n law”, Agnes Marie Smith, Brenda Lee Stratton and Morgan LeJeune; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Enora Poche and her husband George Ribardi; grandfather, Ernest Percy Stratton; and his mother, Shirley Polston.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Following the services, Lonnie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.