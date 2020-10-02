March 15, 1940 — September 30, 2020

Captain Charles E. Polk, 80, a resident of Amelia, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Charles was born on March 15, 1940, in Leachville, Arkansas.

Charles served his country proudly in the United States Army retiring after 20 years of service as a Captain. He was the owner and operator of Bayou Ramos Wrecker Service retiring in 2016. When Charles was not working, he loved to go fishing.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Timothy Polk and wife Ruthie of Guyton, Georgia, and Aaron M. Polk and wife Gina of Bayou Vista; one daughter, Cheryl Trimmer of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 50 years, Helen Harris Polk.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. The visitation will resume from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Morton and Johnston Funeral Home in Benton, Illinois with a funeral service being held at 3 p.m. Following the funeral services, internment with full military honors will take place in Miners Cemetery in Royalton, Illinois.