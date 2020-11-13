Calvin Lee Mitchell Sr., 70, a resident of Patterson, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Ochsner Chabert Medical Center in Hou-ma.

Visitation will be Sat urday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Services available on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brooks Mitchell; a daughter, Caneisha Brooks; three sons, Calvin Mitchell Jr., Jalen Scott and Terrell Hall; a sister, Stella Lewis; four brothers, Berkley Henry, Harold Mitchell Sr., David Triggs Jr. and Grant Wesley; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange ments.