October 25, 1939 — April 25, 2020

Calvin Joseph Blanco, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Calvin was born October 25, 1939, in Morgan City, the son of Bertrand Joseph Blanco and Theola Comaux Blanco.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Irma Alleman Blanco of Morgan City; one son, Calvin Blanco Sr. and wife Mona of New Iberia; two daughters, Geraldine Romero and husband Raymond of Denham Springs and Belinda Marshall and husband Ronald of Sugarland, Texas; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; godchild, Gabriel Champagne; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Blanco.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Bertrand and Theola Blanco; one daughter, Pamela Blanco; one brother, Ernest Blanco; and two sisters, Hilda Boudreaux and Emily Champagne.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the graveside services for Calvin will be held privately by the immediate family, and there will be a celebration of Calvin’s life for everyone to attend at a later date.

Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Calvin on our website, www.twincityfh.com.