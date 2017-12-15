Calvin Bennett Jr., 70, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Calvin Bennett of Lafayette and Kenyatta Bennett of Morgan City; a granddaughter; his mother, Albertha Johnson Bennett of Thibodaux; five brothers, Oliver Bennett of Schriever, Ronald Bennett, Carroll Bennett and Reginald Bennett, all of Thibodaux, and Wayne Bennett of Houma; four sisters, Jancie Jones and Phyllis Bennett, both of Thibodaux, Cathy Brown of Morgan City, and Patricia Walker of California; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife and father.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.