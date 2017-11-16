Calvin B. Johnson Jr., a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave. in Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his sister, Angelee Johnson of Morgan City and his devoted nieces, nephew and a host of relatives and friends.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, a son, a sister and his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.