Byron James Boudreaux Jr., 46, a native of Patterson and resident of Port Allen, died peacefully in his sleep at 3:55 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Legacy Nursing Home in Port Allen.

Byron was last employed by Morgan City Housing Authority as a maintenance man and was also a commercial fisherman.

He loved his children more than anything. Some of his proudest moments were teaching his kids how to hunt and fish, and to live off the land.

Byron was very sarcastic, but also funny. He never met a stranger. You always knew how he felt about you. He always spoke his mind, even if it was inappropriate. Those who really knew him, loved him. He will be missed tremendously.

He is survived by his partner, Lynda Ann Mula of Bayou Vista; two sons, Taylor Mula and Steven Boudreaux, both of Bayou Vista; one daughter, Jewel Ann Mula of Bayou Vista; his mother, Mrs. Daisy Jones Boudreaux of Patterson; a brother, Everette Boudreaux of Patterson; two sisters, Mrs. Brian Turner (Joann) of San Rafael, California, Mrs. Jean Paul Reynolds (Margaret) of Spanaway, Washington; four nieces, Kari Everitt, Jaci Reynolds, Robin Carline and Emilee Boudreaux; and three nephews, Mark Kleimann Jr., Robert Carline Jr. and Austin Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Boudreaux; two sisters, Rebecca Carline and Byra Clausen; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jones Sr. (Margaret); and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Everette Boudreaux (Irene).

A memorial mass will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson.

Seale Funeral Home of Denham Springs is in charge of arrangements.