Byron Courtney O'Gwin, 59, a resident and native of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC and local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Pastor Norman A. Stovall will officiate the services. Burial will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home,Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. Saturday.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy A. O'Gwin; a son, Courtney Smith all of Morgan City; brothers Ronald (Linda) O'Gwin of Seattle, Reginald O'Gwin of California, Efrem O'Gwin of Abbeville and Cory Martin of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters Melonie A. O’Gwin and Patrice L. Hebert both of Morgan City, and Tina Walton of Baton Rouge, ; nieces, nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; god children, five aunts, two uncles; a special friend, Yvonne Renthrope; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Byron was preceded in death by: his father, brother, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, six uncles, five aunts and seven cousins.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.