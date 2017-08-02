BRUCE RATCLIFF

Bruce Ratcliff, 73, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at his residence.

He is survived by six sisters, Opal Sullivan of Adele, Georgia, Ruby Ratcliff and Stella Dupre, both of Berwick, Linda Armond of Calumet, Betty Lyn Armond of Houma and Stacey Scott of Baton Rouge; and two brothers, Calvin Ratcliff of Bayou L’Ourse and Charles Ratcliff of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

