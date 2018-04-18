Broderick Willis Sr., 41, a native of Franklin and resident of Houston, died Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife, Lakeisha Tabor-Willis of Houston; his children, Briley Willis, Baylen Willis, Broderick Willis Jr. and Broden Willis, all of Houston; his parents, Maxine and Mack Willis Jr. of Cheneyville; two brothers, Mack Willis III of Franklin and Quentin Jackson of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.