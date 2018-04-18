BRODERICK WILLIS SR.

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:35am Anonymous

Broderick Willis Sr., 41, a native of Franklin and resident of Houston, died Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin.
He is survived by his wife, Lakeisha Tabor-Willis of Houston; his children, Briley Willis, Baylen Willis, Broderick Willis Jr. and Broden Willis, all of Houston; his parents, Maxine and Mack Willis Jr. of Cheneyville; two brothers, Mack Willis III of Franklin and Quentin Jackson of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018