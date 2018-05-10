Brian Territo, 54, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by two brothers, Bart Territo of Sanford, North Carolina and Bret Territo of Baton Rouge; and two sisters, Brigitte Nieland of Baton Rouge and Barri Comer of Hohenwald, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.