Brian Ennis, 57, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City.

He is survived by a son, Kebe Ennis of Morgan City; his daughter, Amari Garrett of Morgan City; his father, Walter Ennis of Morgan City; his mother, Jacquelyn P. Brown of Morgan City; two brothers, Gavin Ennis of Los Angeles and Gerome Ennis of Morgan City; three sisters, Melanie Wood of Marietta, Georgia, Janell Stephens of Macon, Georgia and Jewell Jefferon of Suwannee, Georgia; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a brother, a stepson, his grandparents, an aunt and two uncles.

