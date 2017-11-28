November 25, 1946 — November 27, 2017

Brent James “Moofla” Doiron Sr., 71, a resident of Amelia, passed away Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Brent was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Plaquemine, the son of Verney Doiron and Elise Morales Durham.

Brent, who also went by “Bub” from his loving sisters and relatives, had a great sense of humor; he could put a smile on anyone’s face and he could make a whole room set off with laughter. He loved to listen to music; wherever Brent was, his MP3 player wasn’t far behind him. He enjoyed his daily “swamp pop hour” that played on the radio, as well as Motown music. Brent loved his children and grandchildren and looked forward to them visiting him at Morgan City Health Care. On the days where Brent was feeling at his worst, his grandchildren, who were his heartbeat, kept him going and gave him hope to look forward to. He was a family man and loved his brother and sisters-in-law and spending time with them.

Brent will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Sherryl Doiron of Amelia; two sons, Brent Doiron II and Brandon Doiron of Amelia; one daughter, Andrea Doiron of Amelia; two sisters, Renetta Godfrey of Knoxville, Tennessee and Bella Breland of Cecilia, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Tyler, Gracie, Brooklyn and Jackson “Buddy”; one aunt, Florence “Flo” Ourso; best friend and brother he never had, Spencer Aucoin Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Verney Doiron and Elise Durham; one grandchild, Brent James Doiron III; and mother-in-law, Denise Blanchard Gros.

Brent’s family would like to give a special thanks to Morgan City Health Care for watching over Brent the last few months and taking such good care of him.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at 9 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home until the time of service. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Duc Bui officiating. After service, Brent will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.