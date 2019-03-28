November 20, 1949-March 21, 2019

Brenda Sue Gollmer, 69, a resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Morgan City Health Care surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born November 20, 1949, in Bell View, Texas, the daughter of Hubert Gollmer and Birdie Brast Lynch.

Brenda loved everyone; when Brenda met you, you were no longer a stranger, but family. It was her huge heart that pulled people in and instantly made them her friend and like her family. Brenda’s family was her life; she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, and sitting outside.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Jamerson Williams Sr. and wife Terri of Berwick; her daughter, Jessica Gollmer of Berwick; adopted son, Malando Brown III; two brothers, Thomas Lynch and wife Addis of Spring, Texas, and Keven Lynch of Patterson; one sister, Taffeta Lynch of Patterson; 11 grandchildren, Mac Sinitere, Teirra Gollmer, Marcquise Williams, Meagan Jumper, Maliyah Williams, Jamerson “Baby J.” Williams Jr., Malachi Williams, Dayshawn Williams, Maiya Gollmer, Alianah Gollmer and Dainan Gollmer; three great-grandchildren, Aniyah Colar, Diego Green and Averie Harris; two godchildren, Damion Lynch and Isaac Louivere; and seven nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Gollmer and Birdie Lynch; one grandson, Darrian; one nephew, Thomas Lynch; and one aunt, Mary Duncan.

A memorial visitation will be held at Twin City Funeral Home, Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.