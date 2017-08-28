September 18, 1934- August 26, 2017

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie June Marshall Martin, a 54-year resident of Patterson who passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 82 on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services, with Father Greg Fratt and Msgr. J. Douglas Courville JCL concelebrating. Serving as pallbearers will be Bruce Adams Jr., Allie Adams IV, Austin Adams, Chase Martin,

Logan Martin and Miles Patureau. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday at St. Joseph from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Bonnie was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Salina, Kansas, the youngest of three daughters born to the late Edward Burdette Marshall and the late Mary Dale Shank Tew, and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Salina. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who brought joy and laughter to all she met.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her six children, Leesa M. Foreman, Laddie M. Lawrence and her husband Ben, Mary Beth M. Spradlin and her husband John, Shelly M. Adams and her husband Al, Bonnie Jean M. Patureau and her husband Keith, and Sherel E. Martin and his wife Dana; 13 grandchildren, Beth Ann LaBrosse and her husband Dave, Bruce Adams Jr. and his wife Alicia, Lisa Paige Lawrence Mosely, Ryan Lawrence, Jack Spradlin, Allie Adams IV and his wife Ashton, Austin Adams and his wife Elizabeth, Alaina Adams Dozar and her husband Grant, Savanna Patureau, Miles Patureau,

Chase A. Martin, Lindsey Martin and Logan E. Martin; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Lou Scheidt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherel A. Martin Jr.; her father, Edward Burdette Marshall; her mother and stepfather, Mary Dale Shank Tew and William Tew; and one sister, Jean Marshall Smith.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mrs. Bonnie’s caregivers, Lee Anna Acosta, Chante Gros and Sophia Willis, for the loving and compassionate care given to their mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., P.O. Box 219, Patterson, LA 70392.

