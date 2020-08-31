BOBBIE O. PAUL

March 10, 1933 — August 29, 2020

Funeral services celebrating the life of Bobbie Oxedine Paul will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Following the service she will be laid to rest in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Tommy Fromenthal and Pastor Herb Stanley will conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until service time.

Bobbie was born on March 10, 1933, in Ferriday, the second of six children born to Ebb and Letha Oxedine, and passed away at her home in Patterson at the age of 87 on Saturday, August 29, 2020. On June 25, 1950, she married the love of her life, Carlie Paul. After moving around with her husband following oil field work, they settled in Patterson where she has resided for the past 62 years. Bobbie was a loving wife and mother to all. In addition to her two children, she helped raise several of her siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Christian woman of deep faith in the Lord, Bobbie’s deeper calling was that of a prayer warrior. She prayed for everybody she crossed paths with and never shied away from sharing God’s word. It was that faith that led her to take in countless people in need, providing shelter and food, living out Jesus’ words that whatever you do for the least of these you do for me. Her home was truly open to all. She will be missed beyond measure and will be fondly re-membered by all who were fortunate to have known her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her daughter, Vickie Paul Melvin; her son, Carlie T. “Teddy” Paul Jr. and his wife Rita F. Paul; two grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Paul and Nathan Paul; four great-grandchildren, Kannen, Elijah, Cy’lon and Carter Paul; one step-granddaughter, Tasha Lombas and her four children; her siblings, Polly O. Olwell and Clifford Oxedine; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carlie T. Paul Sr.; her parents, Ebb Oxedine and Letha Haigler Oxedine; three siblings, Dan Oxedine, Betty O. Bone and David Oxedine; and her son-in-law, Charlie Melvin.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bobbie Jo Paul, Nathan Paul, Kannen Paul, Elijah Paul, Cy’lon Paul, Joey Adams and Glen Ghiradi Jr.

Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 65 family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation and funeral service at Ibert’s Mortuary. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings/masks and to practice social distancing.

