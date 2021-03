Bobbie Ann Fulmer, 88, a native of Morgan City and resident of Porter, Texas, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

She is survived by two daughters, Sarita Garner and Pamela Foerster; five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Burial was Feb. 6 in Rosewood Cemetery in Humble Texas.