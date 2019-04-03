BIRDIE H. WILLIAMS MILLS

Birdie Henrietta Williams Mills, 81, a native of Morgan City and resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, died Feb. 22, 2019, at Methodist West Hospital in Houston.

She is survived by three children, Cornelius Mills, Cynthia Cooper and Stephanie Clark’s, all of Houston; two sisters, Yvonne Wilson Sr. of Morgan City and Genevieve Green of Corpus Christi, Texas; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother.

Services were held Friday at St. John Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, with burial in Coastal Bend State Veteran Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Calvary Hill Funeral Home of Humble, Texas, was in charge of arrangements.